The Saints as we once knew them are gone. What is left is a burning pile of shattered dreams, injury reports, and fond memories long past their experiation date.

Gene Higginbotham joins the Show to talk about the team, the embarassment of the first two weeks, and to incite a non-stop rant about the embarassing situation the Saints find themselves in where Brian explains why the Saints DO have talent and why that makes this WORSE.

