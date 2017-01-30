With the season mercifully over we can now focus on the offseason in earnest. I have to say quickly that it became clear the Falcons’ offense was probably the best I’ve seen since the Saints in 2011. But it was the improvement of their defense that was critical getting them to the Super Bowl – and that lays a nice offseason blueprint for the Saints. As it stands, I think it will be difficult for the Saints to get better than the Falcons in terms of talent, but each year is different and nothing is given. There is hope given the Falcons quick improvement and signs of life from the Saints this past season on defense. The good news is the Saints, like the Falcons, are very young on defense. Before the Saints can improve, though, they first have to hold on to their own key parts. Here are the players looking for new contracts in order of importance:

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

1. Nick Fairley, DT

Signed on a 1 year “prove it” deal, Fairley certainly did. If I were to rank the top 10 Saints players in 2017… and eventually I will… Fairley is on there. In fact, he might be in the top 5. He played all 16 games and his 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks were both single season career highs. I don’t care what it costs, this defense can’t afford to go backwards. I’ve said it countless times. He’s a must keep. And yes, I’m aware he’s had character issues in the past and a big deal could make him “fat and happy” and mean a decline in effort. It’s a risk that simply has to be taken.

2. Sterling Moore, CB

Some fans hate him. The life of a non starter corner is tough sometimes. They are always the most blasted when the defense is performing poorly. But I liked Moore’s grit, his commitment, his fit in the locker room and sometimes his play on the field. He was playing out of position. He’s a sub that should play the slot as a backup. The intention was never for him to be a full time starter. Assuming he would come back at a reasonable salary, the Saints are desperate for depth at corner – especially considering all the injuries they seem to always get at that position. I definitely want him back.

3. Tim Hightower, RB

Hightower quietly rushed for over 500 yards and over 4 yards per carry this year. He knows the offense and he doesn’t limit your play call when he’s in the game, because like Ingram he can pretty much do it all. Based on that, there’s no reason not to bring him back to camp on a low risk 1 year deal and have him compete to get a job again.

4. John Kuhn, FB

There’s probably other fullbacks in the league that can offer something similar, and he’s not the youngest guy, but I loved how Kuhn lived up to his role. I’m not sure if retirement is a consideration, but I’m sure the offense would welcome him back with open arms. A 1 year minimum deal is probably as much as would make sense, though.

5. Jahri Evans, G

Last year I never thought we’d see Evans in a Saints uniform again. Now, I kind of want him back. He lost weight and played pretty good ball this year, showing he still has it. I think guard is a huge need for the Saints this offseason. If they get a high draft pick to be “the guy”, though, why not have him learn from Jahri? At this point Jahri knows his value and would likely come cheaper.

6. Justin Drescher, LS

The Saints just signed a long snapper so it could mean Drescher’s time in New Orleans has come to an end, though. He’s been solid, though, and I’d have no problem with him coming back.

7. Tim Lelito, G

Dropping below Senio Kelemete in the pecking order, in my mind, likely points to the end. I don’t have a strong objection to Lelito coming back and competing in camp, but at this point I’m skeptical he can ever make the leap to be a reliable full time starter.

8. Travaris Cadet, RB

Coming back to compete in camp makes sense on a 1 year minimum deal. Nothing more. I wouldn’t bet against him making the team, though, he always seems to beat long odds.

9. Darryl Tapp, DE

He was a decent role player. It’s not critical he return, but it wouldn’t hurt to have him in camp competing.

10. John Phillips, TE

I feel the exact same way about him as I do about Tapp. With Josh Hill and “Hooman” back from injury, though, he’s less needed.

11. Michael Mauti, LB

We’ll see if he can come back from his surgery and issues. He’s a good special teams player but Nate Stupar’s emergence may make him less needed.

12. Kyle Wilson, CB

He was Sterling Moore before Sterling Moore. But he spent 2016 on IR and Moore kind of replaced him. I’m not against him coming back, but it’s a low priority.

13. Shiloh Keo, S

Showed some things on special teams.

14. Sam Barrington, LB

Not an important need, but I expect him in camp.

15. Paul Kruger, DE

It’s likely time to move on from this experiment. I’d be surprised to see the Saints bring him back. He never delivered on the pass rushing front.

16. Roman Harper, S

It was cool to see him back and I thought he played ok at the end of the year replacing Vaccaro. I just think he’s lost a step.

17. Jamarca Sanford, S

He’s a role player I liked, but with a year on IR it’s probably time to move on.

18. Tony Hills, T

The Saints need to get younger and better at o-line depth

19. Jason Trusnik, LB

Not an important re-signing.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

1. Brandon Coleman, WR

Underrated blocker and he serves some value as a receiver, particularly in the red zone. I don’t think the light is ever going to fully come on at this point, but his size is tough to replace.

2. B. W. Webb, CB

I thought he was more prone to big mental lapses than Moore but overall I feel the same way about Webb as I did about Moore. He needs to be back competing for depth.

3. Kasim Edebali, DE

A really disappointing year. I expected him to really improve and step up. Instead, he saw the field less unable to beat out an aging Kruger. I still want him back as a pass rushing sub but my faith in him becoming a stud are diminished.

4. Chris Banjo, S

Pretty good special teams player. Worth bringing back.

5. Corey Fuller, WR

Not a critical re-sign, but I expect him back in camp.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

1. Willie Snead, WR

Key part of the team. I would say retaining him is as important as retaining Fairley.

2. Wil Lutz, K

A must to return, as well. Luckily as a “ERFA” these guys aren’t going anywhere.

3. Jake Lampman, WR

Promising special teamer. Needs to be back in camp.

4. Travez Calhoun, CB

No real opinion. I’m sure he’s back in camp.