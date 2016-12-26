The Saints put together two very good defensive games against the Bucs. Yes, they game up 24 points this time but I felt they once again covered well, got pressure and stuffed the run. The two turnovers were the difference in the game and it was good to see this unit make plays. Only one game remains but I’m happy to say Dennis Allen has been a success this season. Below are the grades:

Cam Jordan: B+ (2.89) Just 2 tackles, 1 sack and a tipped ball in terms of stats but he was a presence. Despite constant double teams he was in Jameis Winston’s face repeatedly. Stout against the run, he was once again a do it all force. Got called for a roughing penalty I didn’t penalize his grade for because I don’t agree with it.

Nick Fairley: B- (2.76) Showed some hustle. Didn’t push the pocket like he normally does, but did get two hits on Winston and 2 tackles to go with it.

Tyeler Davison: C (2.48) A little quiet and less impactful in the first half. Flashed more as the game wore on but was flagged for defensive holding once. No tackles.

Paul Kruger: B- (2.17) Pretty good against the run. Dropped into underneath coverage once and dropped a nice hit. Had a good pressure on Winston once off the edge. He finished with 2 tackles, one a run stuff.

Kasim Edebali: B (2.07) Good hustle and sub reps. Deserved a sack coming down on Winston like a runaway train, but Rankins cleaned up. He had 3 tackles.

Sheldon Rankins: B+ (3.00) He finished with 4 tackles thanks to tremendous hustle and a fortunate coverage sack after Edebali whiffed. A generous stat line but I was impressed with his ability against the run – a supposed weakness. He has 4 sacks in 8 games.

Darryl Tapp: C+ (2.33) He had 1 tackle but showed power, agility and hustle.

David Onyemata: C+ (2.11) Created pressure twice and once was rewarded for his hustle with a tackle past the line of scrimmage. Overall, though, it’s still way too often he gets stonewalled with no push happening.

Craig Robertson: C+ (2.74) His stuff on 3rd and 1 was a huge play early and he deserves a ton of credit for it. That’s almost like a turnover. He had 4 tackles but was spotty in coverage. Tried to deliver a big hit on Brate, didn’t wrap up, and he scored. Was slow getting to backs. Over pursued on a couple runs but his run support was good overall.

Dannell Ellerbe: B+ (2.71) Didn’t flash as much but just looked solid throughout. Run support and coverage were both very good and he put a nice hit on a scrambling Winston short of the first down to force a punt. He had 6 tackles.

Nate Stupar: C- (2.31) Flagged for being illegally downfield on a punt. He’s been getting flagged in that phase a lot lately. Was beat in coverage once. Had 2 tackles.

Sterling Moore: C- (2.47) I’m really glad he’s on the team and I like the way he competes. He gave up a lot of plays in front of him, though. He had 6 tackles. His help against the run was good but he was run over on the touchdown run. Was flagged for PI on the long TD pass to Mike Evans. I thought he created the initial contact and deserves a flag there – contrary to most. He was pushed down after that initial contact, though.

B. W. Webb: A (2.46) I thought his coverage was sneaky exceptional in this game. Every time Winston targeted him it didn’t really work out. He also stepped up and made some nice tackles at the second level. He had 2 tackles and a breakup. A great showing.

Ken Crawley: C- (2.28) Was beaten in coverage a couple of times late, including once on 3rd and 13. Made the tackles immediately, though. He had 2.

Jairus Byrd: A+ (2.47) Forget the stats for a second, what I loved most was his intensity and energy. Very early in the game you could tell he was amped. Supporting teammates, riling up the crowd, you could just tell his head was really in the game. And finally, this good stretch of play paid off. This is the Jairus Byrd we expected to see all along. Flying to the ball, tackling well, making plays. 6 tackles, one in the backfield where he blew up a run, and 2 interceptions that were close to being returned for scores. He’s the MVP of the entire game (not just defense).

Vonn Bell: C (2.50) Had a couple of nice hits and 5 tackles, but his coverage was hit or miss. Flagged once for PI and he played a part in the Brate touchdown. His help over the top was sometimes good, sometimes slow to get there.

Roman Harper: B (2.18) Pretty good coverage and run support. Cagey and smart, always in the right place. He said he was out to show he can still play these last few weeks. He’s proving it to me. He had 5 tackles.

Wil Lutz: A- (2.73) He hasn’t missed a kick in a long while. The positive streak continues. He’s now 26 for 26 since Kevin O’Dea was hired on all kicks. He was 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on PATs. His long was 42, though his first kick was a little dicey and tucked just inside the upright. He also had a nice squib kick that Tampa completely botched.

Thomas Morstead: C- (2.89) Just 41.3 yards gross per punt on 3 punts with 1 inside the 20. His net was a terrible 33.3. Left too much room for return. Two straight poor showings, not like him. Still having a good season though.

De’Vante Harris: B+ (2.00) Came up with a huge play on that squib kick where he blasted Josh Huff inside the 5 yard line. Nice to see the Saints outplaying other teams on special teams for a change.

Shiloh Keo: C+ (2.83) Made a tackle on a big return that could have been a lot bigger without it.

My Defensive Player of the Game: Jairus Byrd

My Special Teams Player of the Game: Wil Lutz