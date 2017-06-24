The Saints training camp roster is loaded with experienced NFL players, many playing with the Saints for the first time. The NFL is such a young man’s league now, it’s interesting to see how many vets are battling for roster spots. Many of them have substantial real gameday experience, something that might give them an advantage as they try to make the 53 man roster.

Clay Harbor, TE

Despite having Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, Michael Ho’omanawanui and John Phillips on the roster, the Saints also signed Harbor this offseason. They probably felt they needed more tight end competition with the injuries Hill and “Hooman” sustained last year. No telling if those two can bounce back. The Saints are 5 deep with vet tight ends right now and I expect the competition to be a real fun one to watch in camp. The younger tight ends on the roster (Garrett Griffin and Trey Edmunds) face long odds to make this roster given the experience in front of them. Don’t count Harbor out without a fight, though. He’s played for four other NFL teams and has 114 career receptions (one pictured against Saints) to go with 8 career touchdowns. He even started two games for the Lions last year. His career catches are more than double Phillips, Hooman and Hill. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being the #2 tight end behind Fleener.

Corey Fuller, WR

You may have heard of the Virginia Tech product, though he’s been a bit under the radar. His 18 career catches with the Lions over 3 seasons is more NFL output than anyone else fighting for that 5th receiver spot behind Brandon Coleman. So far he’s really impressed in OTAs.

Khalif Barnes, T

OK, you probably know Barnes because he’s been shuffled on and off the roster a million times in that last calendar year. He was even the sacrificial lamb for the one day Lance Moore signing earlier this offseason. Once Moore retired, he officially “came back”. Barnes is the second most experienced NFL player on the roster after Brees. The former 2nd round pick has played in 137 NFL games and his serious offseason commitment to weight loss combined with the injury to Terron Armstead significantly increases his chances of sticking.

Therezie Robensen, S

He started two games for Atlanta in 2015 with his lone career interception coming off the one and only Drew Brees. There’s a big logjam at safety with Vaccaro, Bell, Williams, Bush and Harris, though, so I think he has long odds to make the team.

Ryan Nassib, QB

He’s been Eli Manning’s primary backup the last 4 years. Little known fact, his career passer rating is 152.1. That’s because he’s completed 9 of the 10 passes he’s thrown in real NFL games. Not even Brees can claim a career rating like that. He’s even thrown one touchdown. Unfortunately the odds of him ever throwing an NFL regular season pass again seem average at best.

Thomas Gafford, LS

The most recent signing that will probably end up being the team’s long snapper unless he sucks in camp. He’s been in the league for 10 years and was most successful from 2008-2014 with the Chiefs. Since then he’s been trying to regain job stability and bounced around in short stints with the Bears, Raiders and Broncos.

Tony McDaniel, DT

I lied earlier when I said Barnes was the most experienced NFL player on the roster besides Brees. It’s actually a tie for second between Barnes and McDaniel. You’ve almost certainly heard of McDaniel, so my post title is losing credibility. McDaniel was a run stuffing beast in his prime for the vaunted Seahawks defense. We’ll be glad the Saints have him if Fairley is done.

Josh LeRibeus, C

He got signed by looking good in the rookie mini camp tryout. Thing is, he’s not a rookie, he has NFL starting experience. He immediately saw times with the 1s, and with Max Unger injured I actually think LeRibeus has a decent shot at starting week 1 against the Vikings at center if Unger isn’t back in time. He was the starter for the Redskins at center most of 2015. He was then released at final cuts in 2016 and didn’t play last season.

Chris Watt, G

He’s started 8 games for the Chargers in ’14-’15. I doubt he’ll vault ahead of Senio Kelemete and Landon Turner but he’s played in the NFL and started.