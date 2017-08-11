Before we get into my observations from the team’s first preseason game of the 2017 season I wanted to highlight the single most important stat of the night: the Saints continued their preseason losing streak and are now up to 10 games. Rumor has it Sean Payton admires Bill Bellichek so much he wants to mimic his legendary 16-0 season, but with a signature Saints twist doing it with consecutive losses in the preseason.

Obviously I’m kidding…the streak doesn’t really matter. In fact, nothing from this game ‘matters’. The preseason is 4 games long, there are several more weeks of the offseason and while everything will be looked at, reviewed, and weighed in determining the final 53, nothing from the preseason games is as good, or as bad as you think it is (except for Garret Grayson).

Here are the observations from tonight’s preseason game: