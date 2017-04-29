This was one of the more fun drafts in recent memory, especially early. Three picks in the 3rd round was a pleasant surprise. I really felt the Saints did a B+ grade quality job after the first two days, with my lone regret being the failure to draft a pass rusher higher. I thought the third day was boring, of course, and the pick didn’t leave much to get excited about. This draft comes with some question marks. Muhammad is a major red flag, and Lattimore/Ramczyk/Azalone come with injury concerns. The Saints drafted very athletic players with very good on field performances in college, but there are some variables injury/character wise. I do find it interesting that the Saints have had three picks in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th round combined the last two years. Clearly they don’t value picking the third day right now. They’ll need to go a good job landing a solid undrafted free agent class. We’ll see how these players develop, but a lot is riding on some of the first six picks making an immediate impact.

Here are the draftees:

1st round, 11th overall: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

1st round, 32nd overall: Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

2nd round, 42nd overall: Marcus Williams, S, Utah

3rd round, 67th overall: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

3rd round, 76th overall: Alex Azalone, LB, Florida

3rd round, 103rd overall: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic

6th round, 196th overall: Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami