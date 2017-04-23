Like we did last year the Saints writers got together and we took turns drafting the complete first round. All 32 picks.

So without further ado, here they are.

#1 Cleveland Browns

Mitch “Mitchell” Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Browns take Mitchell Trubisky. Garrett is the best player but they want their QB of the future… again.

#2 San Francisco 49ers

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Well, this is easy. San Francisco GM John Lynch gets an easy A in his first round as Myles Garrett falls into the 49ers lap at 2. And while we can’t do it in this space, expect that Lynch gets a lot of phone calls before making this selection.

#3 Chicago Bears

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

The Chicago Bears need a difference maker on defense, and that’s exactly what they get by selecting LSU Safety Jamal Adams.

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Jaguars haven’t had a beast in the running game in like never…think Leonard Fournette is the answer here.

#5 Tennessee Titans

John Ross, WR, Washington

Plot twist – John Ross is the first wide receiver off the board. Marcus Mariota is one of the best young QBs in the league but is hampered by a lack of explosiveness on the parameter. It is no secret that they pursued Brandin Cooks on the trade market but were outbid by New England. Ross is a solid consolation prize.

#6 New York Jets

DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The Jets had trouble scoring last year with 25% of their games getting less then 10 points. They need to go offense and the only pick they can justify at #6 overall is QB. It will keep their fans quiet since you can not expect a first year QB to play lights out. A few nice games if ok to buy the coaching staff one more year.

#7 Los Angeles Chargers

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

The safety position has sorely missed the Eric Weddle factor which makes Malik Hooker really attractive here, but the Chargers can’t pass up on Allen at 7 from a value perspective. They view him as a top 3 player in the draft. DT is a big need for the Chargers as they switch to a 4-3, too, to give Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa interior help.

#8 Carolina Panthers

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Panthers were missing a key component on defense last year after walking away from Josh Norman, and Lattimore, a mild surprise at this spot, is a perfect place to start filling Normans shoes.

#9 Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

The Bengals desperately need pass rusher help but feel they can get that later, they select Mike Williams wide receiver out of Clemson to take pressure off of AJ Green.

#10 Buffalo Bills

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

The Buffalo Bills lost one of their top corners in Stephon Gilmore to free agency so it seems natural to replace him with a top 10 selection. But this corner class is pretty thick as is with pass rusher so they can afford to wait like Brian has the Bengals doing. What they can’t do is not get quarterback Tyrod Taylor some help on offense and Alabama tight end OJ Howard is too good to pass up at this spot.

#11 New Orleans Saints

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

The board is falling perfectly for the Saints. The top players available are Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick and Derek Barnett. I really like all these players but if it comes down to this choice, the pick has to be Solomon Thomas. It is easy to see a player without a role but he possesses rare athleticism and has been often compared to Aaron Donald. He may not be a 10 sack guy right off the bat, but he’ll likely gather 5-6 sacks while being dominant versus the run. The Saints select Solomon Thomas.

#12 Cleveland Browns

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Playoffs? Playoffs!? The Browns will be just very excited to go through one season without having to put in any backup QB. Cleveland has shown to panic and don’t want to risk missing out on Trubisky. That trend will continue and they will reach to get the best Tackle in the draft.

#13 Arizona Cardinals

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

With the departure of Kevin Minter the Cardinals are thrilled to find his replacement at this stage of the draft. (note: Andrew picked this before the recent news)

#14 Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

After Mike Williams went off the board the Eagles opt instead to address running back, taking Mixon. Despite his off field issues, Mixon is a perfect fit for the Philly offense and an easy to make selection at 14.

#15 Indianapolis Colts

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Indianapolis Colts have needs all the way across the board, but they desperately need secondary help so they take Gareon Conley Cornerback out of Ohio State.

#16 Baltimore Ravens

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

The Baltimore Ravens let pass rusher Elvis Dumervil go and miss the presence of a fiery leader and hard hitter in retired linebacker Ray Lewis. Temple’s Haason Reddick could check those boxes as he can not only rush the passer but displayed he can play middle linebacker and Matt Miller of Bleacher Report thinks he can line up at the weakside LB spot as well.

#17 Washington Redskins

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

At 17, the Redskins sprint to the podium and land one of the highest upside players in the entire draft in Safety Malik Hooker. 17 is an absolute steal for a true center fielder with incredible range and ball skills. Injury and tacking concerns could be attributed to him falling to this spot but he is far and away the best player on the board and also fills a major need.

#18 Tennessee Titans

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Overall consensus is that the Titans go one pick on defense and one on offense in the first round. They already have their help on offense at #5. Getting more help for Mariota would be a reach at this point. Right now the best pick is Barnett but they do need CB a lot more and Marlon Humphrey is rated right around this place so it feels a good pick at this place.

#19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

They needed a top flight cover man to replace the recently released Alterraun Verner.

#20 Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

The second lineman off the board and a no-brainer with Cam Robinson off the board. The Broncos have need at several spots along their offensive line and Bolles will help out immediately.

#21 Detroit Lions

Taco Charlton, DE, Missouri

The Lions need offensive playmakers, especially at receiver, but they also desperately need another pass rusher to pair with Ziggy Ansah. The Lions go defense.

#22 Miami Dolphins

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

The Dolphins need to keep QB Ryan Tannehill not only upright but give him time in the pocket. Forrest Lamp, OG Western Kentucky, is getting rave reviews and rated as Mike Mayock’s top guard. NFL Network compares him to Cowboys lineman Zach Martin. He played tackle as well but is projected as a better fit at guard.

#23 New York Giants

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

The Giants admit that Eli Manning is nearing the end of the line and draft Patrick Mahomes to be his successor. Eli probably has 1 or 2 mediocre seasons left in the tank which would provide Mahomes the time to develop and learn the subtleties of a pro-style offense.

#24 Oakland Raiders

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

On first glance it looks like the Raiders defense has been picked clean if you see what positions they’ve lost. One of the most sore spots they lost someone is at DL in the person of Stacy McGee. McDowell will be his replacement.

#25 Houston Texans

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

With Osweiler gone the Texans are hoping they now have their real QB of the future.

#26 Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Ramcyzk, OL, Wisconsin

Despite dealing Richard Sherman (somewhere!) the Seahawks resist the urge to go corner after Ramcyzk slips to them at 25, an immediate starter on a declining offensive line.

#27 Kansas City Chiefs

Zack Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Cunningham is a tackling machine who plays a very focused and intelligent brand of football. He’s not the biggest hitter ever, but he’s remarkably solid and consistent and had exceptional production. this is a quiet need for the Chiefs and they get what they hope will be their MLB of the future.

#28 Dallas Cowboys

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

The Cowboys no longer have cornerbacks Brandon Carr or Morris Claiborne on the roster leaving them thin with only 30 yr old Orlando Scandrick and Byron Jones along with newly signed FA Nolan Carrol II. They won’t pass up the opportunity to grab LSU’s Tre’Davious White here if he falls.

#29 Green Bay Packers

Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford

I am tempted to go with a linebacker such as TJ Watt or a guard such as Dan Feeney but McCaffery is too good to pass up this late in the first. He adds a needed spark to the Packers running game while also contributing in the return game. This selection along with the offseason addition of Bennett have this offense poised for an absolutely dominant season…. at least on paper.

#30 Pittsburgh Steelers

Takkarisk McKinley, LB, UCLE

They need EDGE in the form of a linebacker and this UCLA prospect is someone that is really on their radar. He is available here and for the Steelers it is exactly what they need, safe and sound at #30. The “boring” pick which makes a great franchise.

#31 Atlanta Falcons

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Falcons take Derek Barnett who I wanted for the Saints at 11. Now let me go throw up.

