Like we did last year the Saints writers got together and we took turns drafting the complete first round. All 32 picks.
So without further ado, here they are.
#1
Cleveland Browns
Mitch “Mitchell” Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Browns take Mitchell Trubisky. Garrett is the best player but they want their QB of the future… again.
– Andrew Juge (@andrewjuge)
#2
San Francisco 49ers
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Well, this is easy. San Francisco GM John Lynch gets an easy A in his first round as Myles Garrett falls into the 49ers lap at 2. And while we can’t do it in this space, expect that Lynch gets a lot of phone calls before making this selection.
– Brian Bauer (@SaintBrian9)
#3
Chicago Bears
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Chicago Bears need a difference maker on defense, and that’s exactly what they get by selecting LSU Safety Jamal Adams.
– Brian Pavek (@kirus16)
#4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Jaguars haven’t had a beast in the running game in like never…think Leonard Fournette is the answer here.
– Gene HigginBottom (@G_Higg)
#5
Tennessee Titans
John Ross, WR, Washington
Plot twist – John Ross is the first wide receiver off the board. Marcus Mariota is one of the best young QBs in the league but is hampered by a lack of explosiveness on the parameter. It is no secret that they pursued Brandin Cooks on the trade market but were outbid by New England. Ross is a solid consolation prize.
– Ryan Dodd (@ryanjdodd)
#6
New York Jets
DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson
The Jets had trouble scoring last year with 25% of their games getting less then 10 points. They need to go offense and the only pick they can justify at #6 overall is QB. It will keep their fans quiet since you can not expect a first year QB to play lights out. A few nice games if ok to buy the coaching staff one more year.
– Marijn Pessers (@Monedula_)
#7
Los Angeles Chargers
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
The safety position has sorely missed the Eric Weddle factor which makes Malik Hooker really attractive here, but the Chargers can’t pass up on Allen at 7 from a value perspective. They view him as a top 3 player in the draft. DT is a big need for the Chargers as they switch to a 4-3, too, to give Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa interior help.
– Andrew Juge
#8
Carolina Panthers
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Panthers were missing a key component on defense last year after walking away from Josh Norman, and Lattimore, a mild surprise at this spot, is a perfect place to start filling Normans shoes.
– Brian Bauer
#9
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The Bengals desperately need pass rusher help but feel they can get that later, they select Mike Williams wide receiver out of Clemson to take pressure off of AJ Green.
– Brian Pavek
#10
Buffalo Bills
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
The Buffalo Bills lost one of their top corners in Stephon Gilmore to free agency so it seems natural to replace him with a top 10 selection. But this corner class is pretty thick as is with pass rusher so they can afford to wait like Brian has the Bengals doing. What they can’t do is not get quarterback Tyrod Taylor some help on offense and Alabama tight end OJ Howard is too good to pass up at this spot.
– Gene HigginBottom
#11
New Orleans Saints
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
The board is falling perfectly for the Saints. The top players available are Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick and Derek Barnett. I really like all these players but if it comes down to this choice, the pick has to be Solomon Thomas. It is easy to see a player without a role but he possesses rare athleticism and has been often compared to Aaron Donald. He may not be a 10 sack guy right off the bat, but he’ll likely gather 5-6 sacks while being dominant versus the run. The Saints select Solomon Thomas.
– Ryan Dodd
#12
Cleveland Browns
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Playoffs? Playoffs!? The Browns will be just very excited to go through one season without having to put in any backup QB. Cleveland has shown to panic and don’t want to risk missing out on Trubisky. That trend will continue and they will reach to get the best Tackle in the draft.
– Marijn Pessers
#13
Arizona Cardinals
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
With the departure of Kevin Minter the Cardinals are thrilled to find his replacement at this stage of the draft. (note: Andrew picked this before the recent news)
– Andrew Juge
#14
Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
After Mike Williams went off the board the Eagles opt instead to address running back, taking Mixon. Despite his off field issues, Mixon is a perfect fit for the Philly offense and an easy to make selection at 14.
– Brian Bauer
#15
Indianapolis Colts
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Indianapolis Colts have needs all the way across the board, but they desperately need secondary help so they take Gareon Conley Cornerback out of Ohio State.
– Brian Pavek
#16
Baltimore Ravens
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
The Baltimore Ravens let pass rusher Elvis Dumervil go and miss the presence of a fiery leader and hard hitter in retired linebacker Ray Lewis. Temple’s Haason Reddick could check those boxes as he can not only rush the passer but displayed he can play middle linebacker and Matt Miller of Bleacher Report thinks he can line up at the weakside LB spot as well.
– Gene HigginBottom
#17
Washington Redskins
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
At 17, the Redskins sprint to the podium and land one of the highest upside players in the entire draft in Safety Malik Hooker. 17 is an absolute steal for a true center fielder with incredible range and ball skills. Injury and tacking concerns could be attributed to him falling to this spot but he is far and away the best player on the board and also fills a major need.
– Ryan Dodd
#18
Tennessee Titans
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Overall consensus is that the Titans go one pick on defense and one on offense in the first round. They already have their help on offense at #5. Getting more help for Mariota would be a reach at this point. Right now the best pick is Barnett but they do need CB a lot more and Marlon Humphrey is rated right around this place so it feels a good pick at this place.
– Marijn Pessers
#19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
They needed a top flight cover man to replace the recently released Alterraun Verner.
– Andrew Juge
#20
Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
The second lineman off the board and a no-brainer with Cam Robinson off the board. The Broncos have need at several spots along their offensive line and Bolles will help out immediately.
– Brian Bauer
#21
Detroit Lions
Taco Charlton, DE, Missouri
The Lions need offensive playmakers, especially at receiver, but they also desperately need another pass rusher to pair with Ziggy Ansah. The Lions go defense.
– Brian Pavek
#22
Miami Dolphins
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
The Dolphins need to keep QB Ryan Tannehill not only upright but give him time in the pocket. Forrest Lamp, OG Western Kentucky, is getting rave reviews and rated as Mike Mayock’s top guard. NFL Network compares him to Cowboys lineman Zach Martin. He played tackle as well but is projected as a better fit at guard.
– Gene HigginBottom
#23
New York Giants
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
The Giants admit that Eli Manning is nearing the end of the line and draft Patrick Mahomes to be his successor. Eli probably has 1 or 2 mediocre seasons left in the tank which would provide Mahomes the time to develop and learn the subtleties of a pro-style offense.
– Ryan Dodd
#24
Oakland Raiders
Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
On first glance it looks like the Raiders defense has been picked clean if you see what positions they’ve lost. One of the most sore spots they lost someone is at DL in the person of Stacy McGee. McDowell will be his replacement.
– Marijn Pessers
#25
Houston Texans
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
With Osweiler gone the Texans are hoping they now have their real QB of the future.
– Andrew Juge
#26
Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Ramcyzk, OL, Wisconsin
Despite dealing Richard Sherman (somewhere!) the Seahawks resist the urge to go corner after Ramcyzk slips to them at 25, an immediate starter on a declining offensive line.
– Brian Bauer
#27
Kansas City Chiefs
Zack Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Cunningham is a tackling machine who plays a very focused and intelligent brand of football. He’s not the biggest hitter ever, but he’s remarkably solid and consistent and had exceptional production. this is a quiet need for the Chiefs and they get what they hope will be their MLB of the future.
– Brian Pavek
#28
Dallas Cowboys
Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
The Cowboys no longer have cornerbacks Brandon Carr or Morris Claiborne on the roster leaving them thin with only 30 yr old Orlando Scandrick and Byron Jones along with newly signed FA Nolan Carrol II. They won’t pass up the opportunity to grab LSU’s Tre’Davious White here if he falls.
– Gene HigginBottom
#29
Green Bay Packers
Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford
I am tempted to go with a linebacker such as TJ Watt or a guard such as Dan Feeney but McCaffery is too good to pass up this late in the first. He adds a needed spark to the Packers running game while also contributing in the return game. This selection along with the offseason addition of Bennett have this offense poised for an absolutely dominant season…. at least on paper.
– Ryan Dodd
#30
Pittsburgh Steelers
Takkarisk McKinley, LB, UCLE
They need EDGE in the form of a linebacker and this UCLA prospect is someone that is really on their radar. He is available here and for the Steelers it is exactly what they need, safe and sound at #30. The “boring” pick which makes a great franchise.
– Marijn Pessers
#31
Atlanta Falcons
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Falcons take Derek Barnett who I wanted for the Saints at 11. Now let me go throw up.
– Andrew Juge
#32
New Orleans Saints
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Saints Nation lets out a collective groan as Payton and Co. can’t resist the versatile playmaker who tumbles all the way to 32 in this mock. The Saints obviously need another body at running back and while defense is the biggest need, I can’t see the Saints passing on Cook.
– Brian Bauer
