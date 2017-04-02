It’s the little things that can derail your plans and usually it involves matters you left unchecked or loose ends that were left undone.

Going into the upcoming season, the New Orleans Saints are trying to tie up those loose ends that have tripped them up into a 7-9 fall the past three years.

Following the 2013 season, which was their last glimpse at a post-season run, the Saints have looked like a team that can’t get out of their own way in certain areas.

The defense has been the obvious Achilles heel it’s been the pro personnel and draft decisions that have boggled the mind of not only fans but members of the media, local and national.

While at one time given a free pass by everyone, the once trusted dynamic duo of head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis has been given the microscope treatment since mid-way into 2014.

The cloudy delusion that Payton was on par with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been wiped clean for even the most hardcore Who Dat.

Yes Payton is an offensive maestro but unlike Belechick, who is able to keep his message fresh every year, the overall vibe in New Orleans has grown more stale than a year old cracker in the pantry.

He’s reminds me of a DJ who only plays music that he wants to hear and not what will bring the entire venue to a fist-pumping sea of euphoric movement.

I understand that hindsight is 20/20 but some of these pitfalls the Saints have found themselves a part of as of late have started off with a question mark instead of optimism.

You may point to Junior Galette or Jairus Byrd as major goofs, but it was things that stood out to me like giving in to the temper tantrum that former cornerback Keenan Lewis let loose almost two years ago because he wasn’t happy with some of the team’s decisions which included the infamous trade of tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis wanted more guaranteed money in his contract to feel “safe” and the Saints capitulated even after he stated he wanted to be released or traded if it didn’t happen.

Usually threats like that with certain teams means the latter wish will be granted, but I felt a tad uneasy seeing a player hold someone like Payton or hostage if their name wasn’t Drew Brees.

You know the rest of the story: Lewis got paid, got even more injuries, and then got released the next season.

The Saints have become the cornerback burned on a route or a wide receiver who dropped a pass in regards to not moving on to the next play….they’re not the same.

But we’ve seen a glimmer of hope at the conclusion of the 2016 season that started with Payton parting ways with member of the coaching staff that included longtime “consigliere” in Joe Vitt to shake new life into the organization.

And while the Brandin Cooks trade will be viewed as a success or failure depending on the acquisition of Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, it’s a bold move to improve the team either with him or the 32nd first round pick the team got in return in a pass rusher and cornerback deep draft.

The Saints have also checked the boxes in free agency signing linebacker A.J. Klein and guard Larry Walford, along with retaining key pieces of the defense in defensive tackle Nick Fairley and cornerback Sterling Moore.

Heck they’ve even brought back Mr. Moxie himself in backup quarterback Chase Daniel and shored up the safety position, which was deceptively thin, by also bringing back Rafael Bush.

The “wait and see” carousel the team has been on with the roster looks to be replaced with the “we can’t wait” roller coaster after injuries appeared to be a current resident on Airline Drive.

I get the quandary of a stacked position like linebackers that the Saints currently have but can they really afford to see if former first round pick Stephone Anthony is able to turn the switch on in his third year or wait for someone to go down and jump into a depleted free agent pool?

If if you’re still worried about stacking up the pass rusher or cornerback spot I think the Saints aren’t done there and I don’t mean just the upcoming draft.

Right, I get that it’s become “scrub” level with current free agents but expect them to take some more shots especially with players hitting the market following the draft.

Payton has stated on numerous occasions that the NFL is a calendar oriented business and that calendar is slowly being flipped forward to the start of what could be either the reboot of the franchise or the same old song that’s been played in previous seasons.

Either way the Saints can’t afford another stumble with the loose ends that have plagued them the past several seasons.