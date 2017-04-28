The Saints now have CB Marshon Lattimore and T Ryan Ramczyk in tow as they tackle the second day of the draft tonight, which will feature the 2nd and 3rd rounds. The Saints have three picks tonight, one in the 2nd round (42nd overall) and two in the 3rd (76th and 103rd overall). I think the one big regret as I look back at the first day is that no pass rusher was selected. I don’t blame the Saints for that, though, it’s just how the board came to them. I have zero gripe with either selection. In both cases the Saints took the highest graded player left on my “Saints board”. The value which each pick was off the charts, I rarely pictured either player being available at those spots and the times they did in the mocks I simulated – I pounced. So no complaints and while the tackle pick in particular seems to rub some fans raw, I’ve talked at length (both on podcast and in posts) about how tackle was a sneaky major need for this team. After Ramczyk and Cam Robinson, there was no other tackle in this draft really worth taking. Odds are both would be gone at 42, so the move had to be made. The need for a pass rusher is heightened today, though.

My top 20 “Saints Board” guys left are the following:

1. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

2. Cam Robinson, T, Alabama

3. Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

4. Budda Baker, S, Washigton

5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

6. Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

7. Kevin King, CB, Washington

8. Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

9. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

10. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

11. Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

12. Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

13. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

14. Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

15. Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

16. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

17. Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

18. Ryan Anderson, LB/DE, Alabama

19. Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

20. Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

I think we can all agree pass rusher is the priority. Look for Lawson or Willis to be the priority at 42, ideally one of those two falls to 42. If they don’t, I wouldn’t be against reaching a bit for Tarell Basham or Derek Rivers to make sure the Saints secure a good pass rusher. In the 3rd round, look for other positions to come in play. Possibly doubling up at pass rusher or corner, along with safety, satellite back, receiver, tight end, quarterback and linebacker. A lot of ways the Saints could go. Two safeties I LOVE are Melifonwu and Baker – if either is still there at 42 you may have to stomach them passing on edge again.