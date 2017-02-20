It’s the debut of Drunk Saints History! In the first episode Ralph and Andrew discuss the beginning of the Mike Ditka era, including his hiring by Bill Kuharich, Heath Shuler, the 1997 Draft, the arrival of Billy Joe #1, the 1998 offseason insanity of Andre Royal, Chad Cota, Winfred Tubbs debacle, Sports Illustrated meltdown, coin gate, miracle 3-0 start to ’98, Kerry Collins, Kerry Collins drinking.

It’s so insane it’s going to take 2 episodes and an entire 5th of Elijah Craig bourbon.

Thanks to everyone’s donations for making Drunk Saints History happen.