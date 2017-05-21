Ralph and Andrew dive into trying to figure out best, worst, and likely outcomes for all positions on the Saints defense.

To everyone that donated to make the extra show possible, Andrew’s Scott Shanle line about the 2017 linebackers will make you know your money was well spent.

Surpsrisingly Ralph is very bullish on the defensive line, while Andrew still thinks corner is mostly a disaster. The best case at linebacker might surprise you.

Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app! And remember Drunk Saints History is up and going with monthly episodes.