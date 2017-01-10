Posted byon
The boys argue over the Jimmy Graham and Kenny Stills trades two years later.
Dave Thomas rants about the worthlessness of stats.
Ralph loses his train of thought.
Is Stephone Anthony a lost cause?
Is 30 million in Saints cap space not what we think? Andrew explains signs Loomis is indeed going #YOLoSeason
Who to root for in Seattle vs. Atlanta.
And your Twitter questions.
