The boys discuss if Nick Fairley’s potentially career ending heart problem will sink the 2017 Saints season. Andrew looks at what Dennis Allen might do to overcome it. Ralph dreads the ‘David Onyemata CAN REPLACE FAIRLEY’ delusions that have already started.

Oh and Kevin and Dave are on a date at Lager’s in Metairie.

Also Ralph got TWO speeding tickets in 45 minutes today and the we take Twitter questions.

