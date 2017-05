On this weeks show the boys discuss if 2017 will be the end of the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era if the Saints don’t make the playoffs again.

The Saints signed camp fodder, and boys answer listener questions.

Chris Cornell was great and we miss and we discuss Mount Rushmore of Alternative Music.

