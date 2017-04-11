BEST. OFFSEASON. EVER.

Just when you think Saints news will quite down before the NFL Draft…BOOM…Adrian Peterson is coing for a visit?

Is signing Peterson a good idea? What about his off the field baggage? Kevin is a solid HELL NO.

Junior Gallette has trouble on beaches..AGAIN.

This London 8:30 A.M kickoff is some BULL#$^

Since we know Saints LOVE to trade up, which players falling to 7-8 means Kevin needs to fire up the ‘TRADE UP COMING’ Warning Siren?

The boys discuss Ralph’s new mock draft addiction and ask him to seek help.

The best corner in Saints history bracket contunies its sad journey like a lost puppy looking for its owner.

