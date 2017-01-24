My God, it’s happening…Atlanta is in the Super Bowl and the world is dark so very very dark.

The Saints had actual news as they denied Sean Payton reached out to the Colts and potential defensive line coach and part time hobo, Jim Tomsula, went to Washington instead.

Ralph has a theory why the Saints shut down the Payton to Indianapolis story so fast.

How can New England trade away their two best defensive players and still have number 1 scoring defense?

How awful is this Super Bowl? Should we brace ourselves for Atlanta winning? ANDREW GOES FULL DOOM!