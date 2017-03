Everyone’s donations mean it’s time for a bomus Saints Happy Hour in March. Mickey Loomis signed a guard, linebacker, and kick returner. Plus news broke Saints and New England working on a Brandin Cooks for Malcolm Butler trade.

It was a hell of first day in free agency.

Dave is not happy about Nick Fairley’s 4 year 30 million dollar deal but Ralph explains why he’s 100% wrong.

Is AJ Klein any good? Will Ted Ginn make a real difference? Will Larry Warford be a huge upgrade at guard?

What’s left to do in free agency?

Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app!