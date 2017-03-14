Ralph explains why the answer to one simple question explains whether the Saints got enough in the trade of Brandin Cooks?

Were any other offers worth considering besides New England? If the Saints trade for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler do we have to factor that in the trade.

Do we still have confidence in Loomis as GM?

Is Alex Okafor a real solution at DE? Andrew thinks so.

The Cooks trade might have sucked but the draft just got alot more exciting. Kevin still wants Saints to select Tre Down.

What’s worst and best case scenerio left in free agency for the Saints?

