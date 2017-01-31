The Saints hired former Saints head coach Dick Nolan, no wait we mean Mike Nolan to coach Linebackers. Do position coaches really matter as much as fans think?

The Saints also need to find a receivers coach. Hint: Come home Curtis Johnson.

My God is Atlanta really going to be Super Bowl champions?

Senior Bowl, it happened do we give $#%?

Loomis said Saints are trying to figure out injury issues, will be spending money, and are back to their #wemaketherulespal ways.

When 200 people Donate just $12 each we will do 2 extra shows per month including ‘Drunk Saints History’. RIGHT NOW WE ARE AT 62 DONATIONS! So one extra show is only 38 Away. Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app!