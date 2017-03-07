Well God Damn, the Brandin Cooks situation escalated quickly. Is Cooks losing his mind on Snapchat torpedoing his trade value? What do Mike Thomas and Willie Snead tweets mean?

What’s reasonable value for Cooks at this point?

Ralph has done a 180 over if he thinks Cooks has to be traded.

Does Keenan Lewis think he’s John Wick or something?

The boys play “Spend Benson’s Money” and solve the Saints problems by burning through 150 million in free agency.

