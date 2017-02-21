There isn’t any Saints news ahead of the NFL Combine and start of free agency on March 9, so the guys talk mostly about if Boogie Cousins trade means Loomis already in FULL YOLO MODE? Is it a good sign for 2017 New Orleans sports teams?

Should the Saints be interested in players already cut for cap reasons like Jared Odrick?

Falcons lost Super Bowl by blowing 25 point lead. Did you know that?

Discussion of Drunk Saints History topic ideas.

Does President Trump mean politics will be in sports all the time now no matter what?

Kevin has a favorite player for Saints to draft and we have some great Twitter questions.

