The boys recap the Saints season finale beat down by Atlanta.

Was defensive improvement a fraud?

Why did Atlanta know Saints plays on defense?

Ingram 1000 yards was fun.

Kevin goes FULL IRISH

Is Payton gonna leave? Ralph has had about enough of the rumors!

Hypothetical Payton leaves, what’s WORST case scenerio?

What’s the future of Drew Brees in New Orleans? DAVE HAS SAUCES!

BIG PODCAST ANNOUNCEMENT AND FUND RAISING DRIVE!