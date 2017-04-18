The boys fire up the Mock Draft Simulator and run through a live 3 round mock. Kevin is the GM which means trading down is going to get WRECKLESS and BRILLIANT!

Before the mock draft Malcolm Butler April 21 signing deadline approaches. What’s it mean? Also Ralph asks the boys to name a backup offensive tackle on the Saints roster.

The best corner in Saints history bracket contunies on it’s expressway to the saddest Final Four ever.

