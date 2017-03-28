Ralph declares that the Johnny Manziel rumors make this the greatest offseason in Saints history.

The Malcolm Butler saga drags on. Does the longer it go without resolution mean the Saints won’t get a system corner? Andrew lays out Plan B if Butler doesn’t arrive. Hint: It sucks.

Does the Raiders moving to Vegas mean the Saints are less likely to stay in New Orleans after 2025?

The boys continue the best corner in Saints history bracket, it’s still as sad as a Smiths record.

