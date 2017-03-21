The Saints are going to sign LB Mantei Te’o! The jokes are going to be GLORIOUS!

The Malcolm Butler trade saga drags on but Ralph has had about enough of this ‘Patriots won’t discuss trade until Butler signs the tender BS.’

How could Butler make things difficult on New England to force his way out?

The boys begin the ‘Best Cornerback in Saints History’ bracket. It’s the saddest bracket you ever saw.

