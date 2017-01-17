Posted byon
The boys lament that Atlanta is probably going to the Super Bowl.
Are the Saints closer to the Super Bowl than the Texans?
Kevin admits he doesn’t like the NFL as much anymore and the fact he didn’t really watch any playoff games.
Where is the NFL heading in the future.
Ralph wonders if San Deigo is first ever NFL team to move to city that doesn’t want them?
Free agency prices are going to be crazy
