Rejoice! Max Unger’s foot will not be amputated! The leaches will cure him in time for week 3 of the preseason.

The Saints held rookie minicamp and signed a couple old guys, including one who lost 40 pounds! Ya dieting!

There isn’t much left to chat about. We are officially in the dead zone.

