Andrew and Ralph preview the 2017 Saints offense. Ralph is surpisingly upbeat about the offensive line and explains why Michael Thomas aint gonna have no sophomore slump.

Andrew explains why Sean Payton added way more depth at tight end than most fans realize. Ralph has an interesting take on the best case for Drew Brees in 2017. This show will help wash away the doom and gloom of the crappy summer the Saints had.

