The Saints are 7-8, Merry Christmas everybody!

Jairus Byrd had TWO INTERCEPTONS! Christmas miracles ARE REAL!

Drew Brees and offense rebounded in their rematch with Tampa. Andrew explains why.

Mark Ingram has had a nice year, do the Saint need more depth in 2017 at running back?

Michael Thomas is back to being awesome, Paul Kruger is still mostly terrible.

Are the 2016 Saints really better than 2014-15 Saints?

What are the keys to beating Atlanta? Can the hobo filled secondary hold up vs Julio Jones?

What are most memorable moments from 2016 season?

Falcons Predictions and Twitter questions.