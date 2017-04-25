THE. DRAFT. IS. 3. DAYS. AWAY! Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus stops by to talk all things Saints draft.

We dive right in and try to figure out what will happen at 11 with the Saints first pick and what might happen at 32.

Why does PFF have Derek Barnett rated so much higher than most scouting services, why so down on Fournette?

How much differene between #42 pick and #103?

What player do you think teams will regret they took?

How will first 10 picks go?

Is there a team likely to do something bold and everyone is like WTF just happened?

