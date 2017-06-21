Another week, another crushing Saints injury. Terron Armstead is likely out for the 2017 season. How does offensive line cope?

Is Ramczyk ready?

Ralph doesn’t even bring the DOOM, he’s broken sad drunk man by now. Andrew looks for solutions for the offensive line?

Remember to donate so we can try to maintain mediocre audio levels by becoming a Patron. Just $1 a month helps!

Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app! And remember Drunk Saints History is up and going with monthly episodes.