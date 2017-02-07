The Falcons blew a 28-3 3rd quarter lead in the Super Bowl! It’s almost glorious beyond words. The boys will try though to but it in perspective…

Ralph explains what the Saints equivalent would be and how Andrew went from suicidal to certain the Falcons would choke. Andrew’s joyful rant is THE BEST and has the stat that is EVERYTHING PERFECT WITH THE WORLD.

Is it the best non Saints NFL experience of any Saints fans lives?

Will the Falcons ever recover?

