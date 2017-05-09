Never forget kids: Any major Saints news between the NFL draft and traning camp is almost always awful. And God Damn It, it’s May Bleeping 8th and Saints already are losing key guys. Max Unger had foot surgery and the Saints deep and talented offensive line just became less so.

Andrew lays out the possible plan to fill Unger missing some or all of 2017.

Dave wonders if this is BAAD sign for 2017 already?

Should Saints panic trade Dave’s BFF Mark Ingram for a center?

Last year Saints did have massive injuries but 2014-15 they were league average in games lost. Why do they feel so god damn injured though?

The best corner in Saints history bracket concludes its sad journey like a lost puppy looking for its owner.

