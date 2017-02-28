Free Agency is a little over a week away and the boys try to prepare you for sticker price shock and the insane contracts about to happen.

This week the guys discuss what the Saints SHOULD NOT do in free agency.

DE in free agency sucks now.

Ralph wants you to prank your friends about Saints free agency, winner gets a prize!

What’s the equivalent in Saints history to the Oscars best picture screw up?

Favorite Bill Paxton movie.

When 12 more people Donate just $12 each we will do not 1 but 2 extra shows per month including ‘Drunk Saints History, which already started! Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app!