Saints add Ryan Nassib, we spend 30 seconds talking about him, then discuss Saints player fans hate most likely to rebound in 2017? Also a fan spent 90 grand on 2 NBA Finals tickets and ask how much would you sell Saints Super Bowl or NFC Championship tickets for?

Remember to donate so we can try to maintain mediocre audio levels!

Don’t forget to download our Podbean, Stitcher, or Andriod app! And remember Drunk Saints History is up and going with monthly episodes.