The boys recap the Saints 2017 Draft. Ralph thinks it was very bipolar.

Saints drafted a guy at 32 who might not play much in 2017 but traded UP for 3rd down back in 3rd round? That’s coherent.

Should the Saints have traded down instead of taking Lattimore? Should we be relieved or mad the Saints didn’t get Reuben Foster at 32?

Ralph feels GREAT about the offense in 2017. Like it might be 2011 good. Is he crazy?

Andrew says the key to draft might be safety Marcus Williams?

The Saints drafted a dude who didn’t play in 2017 and a dude who has flowing hair but garbage shoulders.

Will the Saints add a couple of broken down vets before camp opens?

