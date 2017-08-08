If it’s Saints Training Camp, it means corners are injured. Delvin Breaux, PJ Williams, and Marshon Lattimore aren’t practicing and that’s a HUGE problem. They can’t just magically be ready for Minnesota without practice time.

Also the Saints decided to have sloppy make up snaps with their old long snapper Justin Drescher. Does this mean special teams still suck?

Not everything is bad on defense. Defensive end looks promising and safety is coming along.

What should we look for vs Cleveland Thursday night? What players is gonna break the hype machine?

Return of the DOUBLE G.

