Last game the defense was not absolute crap. Even with 2 starting CBs out they were able to hold a team with a good offense to a manageable 26 points. Manageable… if your offense can do anything. I hope to see those guys again in the post season. Payton will know exactly what they did and they will give them stuff they can not cover. Now they had the best of us. Next time they will not.

Coming up the Panthers. The team wants this win now more then ever and they are in the dome. They had the Panthers number last game. The Panthers did then not have Olsen and now they don’t again, though they have gotten into a rhythm with their backup TE. It will not be easy, but it is a must win. Lose this and you are behind the Panthers and you have a hard time getting back to that division title. It will be like the 2011 Saints, excellent record (13-3 then) and the #5 seed in the NFC. I will post the same questions as I posted the first Panthers game.

On to the Results of last week. The Saints allowed 2 TDs and there was a player with multiple Sacks; that was Cam Jordan of course. As far as passing the 100 yards mark; Yes, there was a running-back that had 101 yards receiving (Kamara), but there was no-one with over 100 yards rushing (Kamara only came to 87 yards). Looking at these stats; Brees only connected with 6 different receivers in this game. I remember opening drives where Brees connected with 7 different players. This offense was completely off that day. Reminds me of the Patriots visiting the Saints in 2009. Let’s hope we do not end up as the Patriots that year (i.e. not winning the Super Bowl).

The Guru and Falcon of the week… There was 1 with 4 correct, and there was 1 with 0 correct. One is the master, the other is the pupil. One is Jezus and the other is Judas. One is Juge, the other is the Jugean; me. I should not have answered so soon and have waited answering my own questions. Also I should not have awakened the beast by reminding him he had not answered the questions yet. The leaders still are the same, but now there are more contenders to share in the Fame and Shame.

The leaderboard:

Saints Nation Guru

3 El Imanov 2 Micheal L. Stolfi

Mateus João Feldhaus

Andrew Juge 1 Chris Smith

Marijn Pessers

Falcons Cup

3 Tim Pearson 2 Micheal L. Stolfi

Marijn Pessers 1 Joseph Lopez

Andrew Juge

El Imanov

Mateus João Feldhaus

This weeks questions: