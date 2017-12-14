Fuck I am pissed off! In 17 days these guys come in our house. I urge each and everyone of you to make sure they all leave with hearing damage… But the thing I am pissed off about the most is that we can’t take on the refs or Goodell. It is possible to design a play that takes out this ref next time we play vs him? “Dude just got in the way. Hooman destroyed him. It happens.”
In the end the Falcons are a 4-9 team that is lucky.
Anyway on to the Guru. Yes Lattimore played but he was not 100% *cries*; TE’o had the most tackles (10), because Klein was out *cries*, Kamara *cries* did not score a TD and the Falcons knocking him out killed my fantasy season. The Saints allowed 2 TDs. 1 to the Falcons and 1 to the Zebras *cries*. So the answer is NO, not more then 2 TDs. Final score is 20-13 Saints. Oh wait I forgot the Zebra’s *cries*. It was 17-20.
Only 1 guy had 2 answers correctly. Micheal L. Stolfi. With a short week he took the opportunity and it is now a 3-way tie for the Guru of the year! The rest of us only had 1 correct answer. Ironically the tie-breaker gave us a tie. 2 guys were the same amount off from the end score. El-Imanov and Tim Pearson both get a half win… But the Falcons cup this week feels like double.
It looks like Tim will win the Falcons cup this year.
The leaderboard:
Saints Nation Guru
|3
|El Imanov
Andrew Juge
Micheal L. Stolfi
|2
|Mateus João Feldhaus
|1
|Chris Smith
Marijn Pessers
Falcons Cup
|4,5
|Tim Pearson
|2
|Micheal L. Stolfi
Marijn Pessers
|1,5
|El Imanov
|1
|Joseph Lopez
Andrew Juge
Mateus João Feldhaus
This weeks questions:
- Do the Saints get an INT and who gets it?
- Will Brew Brees throw an INT?
- Who scores the first Saints TD?
- Will Willie Snead catch a pass?
- Tie-breaker: Total yards on Saints runs?