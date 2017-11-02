Now THAT was entertainment! It was not good, but it builds character. I will take that and a W any time. Sadly the Falcons and Panthers won as well. We are still #1 in the division though.

Next up are the Buccaneers who seen to have nothing going their way. Perfect time to meet them when the Saints have had a bad game. They will not be arrogant. This is not a trap game and they should win it, especially if you consider the Saints are on a 5 game winning streak. The dome will be LOUD!

To the Guru answers from last week. Note; I am writing this right after the game. So if the stats are corrected I will have to change this. Just tell me if something is wrong. With my Fiancee finally returning home after 14 months abroad my mind might not be fully on football 😉

Yes the bears got over 10 completions (14 / 32). The Saints did NOT allow a TD to a TE… Wow. How controversial that call was. I gladly take a Guru loss, even a Falcons cup for having that wrong; but in my mind that was a TD. Talking about adding insult to injury. Also I had picked Miller up in 2 of my 3 fantasy leagues. At the moment one is really close. I could have used those 9 points. Cam Jordan got half a Sack. So yes, it is a sack! Kamara scored the first TD and the total number of passes defended; the Tie-breaker for this week is… 8 according to ESPN Box score. But as said those stats are likely to change in the first hours after the game. In my fantasy team Lutz has scored 3 FGs at the moment. They forgot to take away the first one that turned into Kamara’s TD.

This week everybody had either 2 or 3 answers correct. So it comes down to the Tie-breaker. Closest for the Guru was Mateus João Feldhaus with 7. Congratulations! He got his answers in 2 hours before the start of the game and is now leading together with Mr. Stolfi.

As far as the Falcons cup is concerned… The brave die young. Defense was not as good as it could have been and that cost Tim Pearson. Crawley was not the first to score a TD and there were a lot less passes defended then 16. He is now at the top of the board leaving everybody behind. Tim… You do know there is no money prize for the Falcons cup right?

The leaderboard:

Saints Nation Guru

2 Micheal L. Stolfi

Mateus João Feldhaus 1 El Imanov

Chris Smith

Andrew Juge

Falcons Cup

3 Tim Pearson 1 Joseph Lopez

Andrew Juge

Micheal L. Stolfi

El Imanov

