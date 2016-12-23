So same ol’ Saints (sorry Andrew). Well at least as I know them the last couple of years. I really enjoyed this game. The defense being bad… well I thought they were ok except for depth. A few starters out, and against a QB that is actually better then Winston and the Saints allow a lot of points. So 2 weeks ago we went out to the Bucs with this defense and now we see them again but now at home. Expect the same, or should we? I will ask the same questions as last time vs the Bucs.

Last week’s answers; The LBs with the most tackles were Robertson and Stupar with 3 each. 3. Only 3! There were 4 players with more tackles. All secondary. I haven’t looked at it really close but I would say that is something that is pretty rare. Kruger had 2 tackles, Brees got sacked 3 times and Yes Kelemete had to come out during the game due to an injury. The answer to the Tie-Breaker is 40 yards. All on kick returns. There were 0 punt returns.

Unfortunately Andrew went 4 for 4 this weekend. Meanwhile, his wife went 0-4. So he’s the Guru and she’s the Falcons Cup winner, all in the same household. With the win, “SaintsNation” now tops the Guru leaderboard and controls the $50 pot. There’s still two games left, though, which means anyone with one Guru win can catch him and tie him for the season win. ElImanov and mateusif both still have a shot at winning the Guru outright. Meanwhile, Own the Falcons (cup) and CharlieB721 remain in firm control of the most embarrassing honor that exists. LiveFyre commenting is no more, so you’ll notice we’ve switched to Facebook commenting below. You’ll need a Facebook account to participate.



This week’s questions:

Do the Bucs get more turnovers (INTs & Fumbles recoveries) then the Saints do? Winston doesn’t look like the brightest guy out there, how many times will he throw an INT? Can the Saints hold Mike Evans to less the 100 yards receiving? Do the Bucs RBs get over 100 yards rushing? Score prediction?

Merry Christmas everyone. Enjoy the holidays!