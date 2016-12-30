Falcons hate week is here! Win or lose, Saints win in m opinion. I just hope for anything but a blowout!

Last week not many of you participated. Maybe yo were drunk from your office christmas parties and thought of the guru right after the game ended. Anyway, here are the answers!

Saints got 2 INTs and that was 2 more turnovers then the Bucs, so the answer to Q1 is: No, and that means the answer to Q2 is 2. Yes the Saitns held Evans under 100, barely. He had 97 yards, and also Rushing the Bucs sucked. They did not pass 100. The tie-breaker; final score was Bucs 24 – 31 Saints. This means that Tim Peason and Mateus (with the difficult Facebook name) are tied with 3 good answers. The tie-breaker goes to Mateus because he was 4 off in total where Tim Pearson was off 6, both predicting the Saints to win. The Falcons cup also goes in a tie-breaker because with only 1 correct Eliza18s and Me needed the tie-breaker to decide who was worst. We both predicted a loss. I was off a total of 12 points, but luckily for me Eliza18s was off 13 points. So she wins the Falcons cup 2 weeks in a row. Thanks for participating though.

With these results we have new leaders. Mateus and Eliza18s BOTH join the top. Next week will be the deciding game. Will Andrew get to keep his money, half of it or none? Will he spend it or put it on the mantle next to a third of the Falcons cup? Send in your answers in the comment section!

The Leaderboard (I am keeping the old names for the remainder of the Season).

The Guru:

SaintsNation – 3

mateusjf – 3

ElImanov – 2

jdup22 – 1

ultimatenyg – 1

painstakingly – 1

Own The Falcons – 1

Monedula_ – 1

BENIEK – 1

TimPearson1 – 1 The Falcons cup:

Own The Falcons – 3

CharlieB721 – 3

Eliza18s – 3

ElImanov – 2

Monedula_ – 2

mateusjf – 1

kindtorcher – 1

The questions for Falcons hate week: