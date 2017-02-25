Thanks to all that participated!

@SaintsNationBlg WILL SAINTS DRAFT A QB IN THE DRAFT? IS FOURNETTE ANYWHERE IN THE SAINTS TARGETS FOR 2017 — vincent thompson sr. (@seniorvince) February 22, 2017

I would be really surprised if Fournette ends up with the Saints. If he falls to 11 it’s worth consideration, but the focus has to be defense. I definitely think a QB is in play, though, more so than Fournette. Put it to you this way, if Deshaun Watson and Fournette were both options at 11 – I would think the Saints would lean Watson. Not that he’ll be a better NFL player, but with Drew in the final year of his deal there’s pressure to find the next guy. Who knows how things go at QB after this year?

@SaintsNationBlg Who do you feel good about having the biggest chance at “most improved player” title after the next season? — Monedula (@Monedula_) February 22, 2017

Vonn Bell. I’m not sure why exactly but this was an easy answer for me. I think he’s going to play more and get better. We may not part from Jairus Byrd this offseason but he has me feeling good about free safety when Byrd leaves the Saints.

@SaintsNationBlg do you think Reuben Foster falls to the Saints at 11th? — Matt Weyrich (@CuzItMATTers) February 23, 2017

Before the shoulder injury I would have said no way. Now? Yes, I really do. And the Saints doctors are going to have to take a real close look at that and make sure they don’t foresee any long term issues. Foster is going to skip a lot of the workouts because of this rehab so the unknown will drop his stock I think. It’s still pretty clear to me health is the only thing that would prevent him from being a star, though. I hope the Saints take him.

@SaintsNationBlg who’s likely to be signed to a long term deal 1st, breaux or vaccaro — Bryan (@BryanTNR) February 23, 2017

Vaccaro. I wonder if the Saints are going to be a little gun shy with Breaux based on how last season went AND how things played out with Keenan Lewis. Breaux has the worst kind of injury history and he’s really only given the Saints one decent season. People really talk up Breaux, and I think he has a high view of his worth, so will the Saints pay him what he thinks he’s worth? Breaux turns 28 in October, which is when the wheels typically fall off for corners. I think Breaux could be good for maybe a couple more seasons… but odds are he’ll get banged up at times and there’s no way I’m giving him a huge contract. This is Breaux’s last shot at a huge contract, too, so he’ll want to go for it. That’s where I can see the player and the team not seeing eye to eye and things getting complicated. Vaccaro, on the other hand, is a no brainer to invest heavily in. He’s 2 years younger and playing at a high level. I expect the Saints to pay him very handsomely very soon.

@SaintsNationBlg what upgrades would you like to see to the Dome to remain competitive with all the new stadiums being built? — Matthew (@mknkachow) February 23, 2017

That’s a really good question. The big jumbotron screen was a nice upgrade for sure. I’ll be honest, though, I feel like these upgrades keep happening to pacify the need for a new stadium… the Superdome was built in 1975. We’re going on 42 years. There’s only so many upgrades you can make before facing the reality that your stadium is old and needs to be leveled in favor of something more state of the art. The electrical issue in the last NOLA Super Bowl didn’t do the outside perception any favors. No one talks about that now, but the NFL, Super Bowl committees and Roger Goodell definitely remember it. Who is getting the Super Bowls? Teams with new stadiums. The Dome is being passed over more frequently when NOLA used to always be the preferred destination. The prospect of needing a new stadium makes me real nervous about the future of the Saints in New Orleans. Right now the fans fill the seats because the team is good – but what happens when the team is awful? A couple 3-13 seasons post Drew Brees is all it would take for ticket sales to tank. And then, we could be at a crossroads where the team says they need a new stadium if they’re going to compete… and I’m sure you know what the state finances look like. I don’t know how realistic a new stadium for the Saints in New Orleans is. I know this doesn’t really answer your question – but I do think it gets at the heart of the chief issue at hand. It’s not a problem today or this year, but it could be very soon.

The cornerback prices are soooo expensive. That’s probably the position where I spend my big ticket free agency money, though, and then draft a pass rusher. I have a feeling a team with more cap space than the Saints will land Bouye. I’d love to see him pursued. The Saints have more cap space than usual, but they’re still in the bottom third of the league. Someone will throw stupid money at him that the Saints can’t compete with.

@SaintsNationBlg IMO we need two of a lot of things. 2 CB’s 2 OG’s(maybe 1 OT) 2 LB’s and to 2 DE’s. Is it possible with draft/free agency — Johnnie Sims (@tansuperman85) February 23, 2017

Yeah, I agree. You’re getting at the lack of depth the Saints have. There’s a lot of holes on this roster. I think you can get by with one linebacker and hope Stephone Anthony rebounds. You almost have to. He’s a first round pick. I’m good doubling up at every other position you listed. They need a running back too. The Saints have 6 draft picks so sign about 4-5 free agents and there you have those position needs filled.

@SaintsNationBlg do you think Sean is truly a great HC.. or a true OC that got lucky and caught lightning in a bottle? — WesleyGraham (@AllotNothing89) February 23, 2017

I think Sean Payton is a truly great offensive mind. He could go to any team, with any roster/players, and make that team’s offense great. I think when he has a good defensive co-ordinator and players on the other side, that’s enough to make him a Super Bowl contender. When he doesn’t, he’s not a coach that can impact that side of the ball. So is he a truly great head coach? I dunno. Belichick has had some incredible offensive co-ordinators over the years. Rob Ryan and Steve Spagnuolo were absolute disaster hires. If Dennis Allen continues to improve this defense, though, Payton will start looking great again real soon.

@SaintsNationBlg what possibility do you give of a long term Fairley deal? — Preston Ellis (@PrestonEllis) February 23, 2017

Preston! I’ve missed ya. I think the Saints want him back and he wants to be back. But the fact that he’s said he’s testing free agency mains he likely passed on the Saints’ official offer and money speaks more than sentiment. I’d say it’s 50-50. After the season he just had, someone will pay him an enormous deal. I’m definitely worried about losing him. As I’ve said many times this defense just can’t afford to go backwards. We’ll find out quickly, though. My guess is Fairley will have a deal done by March 10th at the latest.

@SaintsNationBlg A little Byrd tells me the Saints have a big decision to make. Keep, cut, negotiate? — Preston Ellis (@PrestonEllis) February 23, 2017

I see what you did there! Byrd needs to stay for at least one more year, preferably at a lower deal. Negotiate.

@SaintsNationBlg worst first round pick possible — Super Saiyan Saint (@kirus16) February 23, 2017

I really don’t want the Saints to take a QB because I want more impact players on defense. So Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson would be a bummer for me. Worst case is probably reaching for a corner like Marlon Humphrey with a bunch of better players available.