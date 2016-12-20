Posted byon
The boys (without Andrew) discuss the Saints win in Arizona. Ralph explains why it’s a Drew Brees Special.
Was Mark Ingram right to be pissed?
Is the defense hopeless with current secondary missing Vaccaro and Breaux?
Have the Saints finally found a decent kicker?
Ralph makes a Sean Payton trade promise.
Would beating Tampa and giving Atlanta the division title make a win Saturday less enjoyable?
Offseason Brandin Cooks trade is called off now?
Bucs Predictions and Twitter questions.
