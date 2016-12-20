The boys (without Andrew) discuss the Saints win in Arizona. Ralph explains why it’s a Drew Brees Special.

Was Mark Ingram right to be pissed?

Is the defense hopeless with current secondary missing Vaccaro and Breaux?

Have the Saints finally found a decent kicker?

Ralph makes a Sean Payton trade promise.

Would beating Tampa and giving Atlanta the division title make a win Saturday less enjoyable?

Offseason Brandin Cooks trade is called off now?

Bucs Predictions and Twitter questions.