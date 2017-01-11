The 2016 Saints Nation Awards are here and presented below as one final look back on the season. The awards are all chosen by me, largely influenced by the player grades, and I’ve included the 2015 winners for comparison’s sake. The Saints Nation rule: If you are selected as MVP you cannot be selected for another award. This is Zach Strief’s first Saints Nation award. I know it will surprise you that I’ve elected him as the “MVP” and many of you will disagree I’m sure, but I truly believe he was the best player on the team this season – certainly the most consistent. Drew Brees has won “MVP” in 5 of my 8 years doing this, but this is his first time winning the offensive player of the year award. Cam Jordan wins his 3rd Saints Nation player awards, last winning the DPOY award in 2013. The rookie of the year was of course a no brainer, and I seriously considered Michael Thomas for both MVP and offensive player of the year. I’m sure he’ll win those soon. Andrus Peat as most improved was also a no brainer – though I would have given it to Strief had he not won MVP or OPOY. Comeback player of the year was a really tough decision between Jairus Byrd and Jahri Evans. Thomas Morstead is the Special Teams Player of the Year for the 7th time in 8 years. Congratulations to the winners!

Saints’ MVP: Zach Strief (2015 winner: Drew Brees)

Saints Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Brees (2015 winner: Brandin Cooks)

Saints Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Jordan (2015 winner: Delvin Breaux)

Saints Special Teams Player of the Year: Thomas Morstead (2015 winner: Thomas Morstead)

Saints Rookie of the Year: Michael Thomas (2015 winner: Stephone Anthony)

Saints Most Improved Player of the Year: Andrus Peat (2015 winner: Benjamin Watson)

Saints Comeback Player of the Year: Jairus Byrd (2015 winner: Kenny Vaccaro)