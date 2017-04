The deal is now official, confirmed by ESPN reporter Josina Anderson below. Peterson will likely come in to fulfill Tim Hightower’s role and Mark Ingram’s backup. The second year is a team option, so the Saints could elect to only keep Peterson for a year. Interesting that the Saints finalized this before going to the draft. They could still draft a running back, of course, but now they don’t have to. I still think a satellite back that might replace Travaris Cadet is in play.

Adrian Peterson tells me he plans to sign with the #Saints on a 2 yr deal, effectively a (1 + 1op) term worth a base value of $7M. (Cont.) — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

Terms Peterson told me he's agreed to at this point. 2017 compensation: $3.5M (all guaranteed at signing) {$1M G-salary in '17 and $2.5M SB} — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

Peterson's says max incentives pkg at this time = $8.25M b/w ’17-’18. Incentives reached in ’17 added to the per game roster bonuses in ’18. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

Peterson says 2018 compensation is $3.5M (none of which is guaranteed). {$2.4M in total roster bonuses ( (cont) https://t.co/BZYXW42ISX — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017