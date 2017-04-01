It turns out Sean Payton’s uncovered lunch with Manziel offered more foreshadowing than we wanted to admit. After signing Chase Daniel to a 1 year deal just days ago, the Saints added Manziel to the fold as well. They clearly seem intent on finding the heir to the Drew Brees throne. The contract is for 2 years, $4.5 million, with $3 million guaranteed. It’s a relatively low impact deal but I’m really surprised the Saints invested more than the minimum. The question immediately becomes – what are the Saints plans at QB this season? With Brees, Daniel, Manziel, Luke McCown and Garrett Grayson on the roster, it appears they’ll need to cut at least one before camp. Could they plan on carrying three passers on their 53 man roster this season?

The Saints reportedly met with Manziel at Harrah’s Casino to ink the deal. Get ready for some Johnny Football Saints fans!

April fools!!! This yearly tradition also coincides with Saints Nation’s birthday. We’re officially 8 years old today. Thanks for all the support over the years, it’s been a rewarding and enjoyable ride so far.