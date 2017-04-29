The Saints took another pass rusher in the draft and will now turn their focus to the undrafted rookie free agents as this likely concludes their draft. The 6th round is always a big risk with most player being very unlikely of making it. In Muhammad the Saints have a really talented player with major red flags. He was kicked off Miami’s team for receiving improper gifts. I don’t love this pick but any 6th rounder is a shot in the dark. He’ll be a longshot to make the team. I’m guessing there will be UDFAs we end up being more excited about.

Here’s his write up on NFL.com:

Strengths – Angular build with a well proportioned frame and good muscular definition. Has experience playing 4-3 defensive end and as a 3-4 rush linebacker. Has some explosion in his hips and should test well in vertical leap and broad jump. Has adequate power in his base and can set a solid edge as an outside linebacker. Crashes down the line of scrimmage with wide, lateral steps to collide with heavy pads into runners trying to burst through running lanes. Possesses relatively forceful punch. Has a speed-to-power bullrush.

Weaknesses – Highly inexperienced thanks to suspensions related to his disciplinary issues at Miami. Character red flags will be a concern headed into combine interviews. Tight hips restrict his stride length. Not a fluid athlete. Segmented movements feel labored. Sluggish change of direction to flow with the ball. Slight delay in his acceleration. Lacks man cover talent and is stiff dropping into space. Leggy at point of attack and can be washed away by size. Offers very little presence as edge rusher. Missing workable counter move. Loop under in twists is slow and telegraphed.

Bottom Line – Muhammad has the physical traits to warrant a look even though he hasn’t played football in two of the last three seasons. He’s a basic pass rusher who doesn’t have explosive burst upfield and he still has work to do with his hands. At this point, he’s a developmental outside linebacker with character baggage that could have a heavy impact on his draft status.