The Saints first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is Marshon Lattimore of Ohio State. I’m still in shock Lattimore, the clear cut best corner in the draft, fell to the Saints at 11. Somehow the top 10 picks included three receivers, two running backs and two quarterbacks. That pushed defensive talent down the board and the Saints got who I believe is the second best defensive player in the draft after Myles Garrett. This is a homerun selection for me that fills a major need and I’m thrilled about it.

His write up on NFL.com:

Strength – Uber-athlete. Parks under receiver’s chin at line of scrimmage. Uses disruptive inside hand to slow the release and can punch out of his pedal. Patient from his press, utilizing well-timed opening to match the receiver. Plays with explosive hip flip that jump-starts him into top speed when forced to turn and run. Has balance and footwork to remain in phase with target throughout the route. Has electric, flat-footed closing burst. Can shadow a nine route from release to completion. Has twitch to drive hard toward the throw from his lateral shuffle. Plays with plus instincts. Targeted 35 times this season and credited with 14 passes defensed, including four interceptions. Has burst and instincts to make plays from any coverage asked of him. Forceful open-field tackler. Works through blockers to get to both wide receiver screens and running plays. Wrap-up hitter who sees what he hits.

Weaknesses – Only one year of starting experience. Wasn’t tested by high-end receiving talent very often. Will be much tougher to consistently slow NFL receivers with jam and might have to learn to play some off coverage. Showed slight transition hitch when matched up against in inside release. Will read receiver’s eyes to assess ball-timing down the field rather than getting his head around early. Film shows infrequent issues recovering against speed merchants.

Bottom Line – Average-sized, one-year starter with explosive athleticism and a loaded tool box. He has the feet, hips and agility to be a lockdown cornerback and the ball skills to make teams pay for looking in his direction. His lack of experience could show up early, but he has the confidence and competitive nature that should help him overcome those issues. He has the ability to become a Pro Bowl cornerback early in his career.