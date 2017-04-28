It wasn’t my ideal scenario, but I’ve long talked about the need for a tackle with Strief being 33 and Andrus Peat apparently being incapable of playing the right side. If something happens to Strief, the Saints now have a guy that can develop and is your right tackle of the future. Ramczyk was viewed by some as the best tackle in the draft and he’s the second taken, so the value was extremely good. With Reuben Foster selected the pick before and so many pass rushers gone – I’m good with the pick. We’ll have to take a pass rusher at 42.

Here’s his write up on NFL.com:

Strengths – Fires out of stance with pads tucked under bent knees. Accelerates into target. Punch and extend drive blocker with hip flip to lock in leverage. Pushes with flat back and duck-footed follow through to sustain and walk defender off his mark. Technician who has been taught the fundamentals. Good tape in both power and zone plays. Athletic, easy mover. Balance and body control are building blocks of his play. Initial footwork in run game is impressive. Urgent quickness in reach blocks and can get there most of the time. Smooth pass slides with hands that are always punch ready. Hands land with flat feet, great accuracy, force and timing. Keeps his chin tucked and back flat. Utilizes stiff inside hand to protect against spin moves. Keeps punch tucked near sides and his arms become door braces. Can re-set his hands if long-arm defenders get into his frame. In constant state of mirroring rusher and rarely breaks down early to lunge or lean around the edge. Excellent awareness against twists and blitzes.

Weaknesses – Has linear frame with narrow shoulders and short arms for the position. Lack of a broad frame makes protecting his edge more challenging. Edge players with length land jabs to his frame to create separation. Will play too upright and straight-legged at times. Can’t afford to be late out of stance as his first two kick slides don’t gain much ground. Could have issues on redirect blocks against inside shots. Having arthroscopic surgery on torn labrum in hip and is expected to miss combine as well as pro day workouts due to recovery.

Bottom Line – Extremely confident tackle with the athleticism to stay on the left side and the technique to make an early impact as a starter. Ramczyk has the core strength and body control that should keep him connected to blocks in both the run and pass and he’s proven to be scheme versatile with his playing style. Ramczyk is an early starter with the potential to become a good starting left tackle provided his medicals hold up.